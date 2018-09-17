MQM-P to get another portfolio in Imran Khan’s cabinet: Aamir Khan

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Aamir Khan on Monday said his party would get a third portfolio in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet at the Centre.

His comments came a day after Prime Minister Khan visited Karachi and held talks with MQM's delegation on issues being faced by the metropolis.

“MQM will be given the Ministry for Overseas Pakistanis and we will name Syed Aminul Haque as its candidate,” said Khan in an informal conversation with journalists outside the Sindh High Court.

"We have had a detailed discussion with the prime minister," Khan told Geo News.

"We don't know who has been given false assurances. All we know is that MQM-P has not been given any false assurances," he clarified.

The MQM-P leader rejected the notion that his party was linked to any cases pertaining to 12 May riots.