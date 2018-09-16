Sun September 16, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 16, 2018

Rasm-e-Qul for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz held in Lahore

LAHORE: Rasm-e-Qul for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former premier Nawaz Sharif, was held at their Jati Umra residence here on Sunday, in which only close relatives and important leaders of the PML-N participated.

Nawaz Sharif and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif were present, while separate arrangements were made for women where the mother of Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz were present.

Special arrangements for Qur’an Khawani, Hamd-o-Naat and Darood-o-Salam were made.

Renowned speaker Naeem Butt led the prayers for the departed soul.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz died on September 11 at a London hospital after a prolonged illness.

