Akhtar Mengal meets Nawaz Sharif, condoles death of Kulsoom Nawaz

LAHORE: Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chief Akhtar Mengal called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra to condole the death of former First Lady, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.



Foreign and national dignitaries are visiting Jati Umrah to offer condolences to Nawaz Sharif on the death of his wife.

Kulsoom, 68, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, breathed her last on Sept 11 at London’s Harley Street Clinic after a long battle with cancer.

She was laid to rest in Jati Umra, Lahore next to the resting place of her father-in-law Mian Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar were released on 5-day parole to attend to final rites of Kusloom Nawaz.