Royal navy ship ARGYLL arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: Royal Navy Ship HMS ARGYLL arrived in Karachi on a goodwill visit which will be followed by Pakistan Navy – Royal Navy bilateral exercises at sea.

HMS ARGYLL is a -Type-23 Guided Missile Frigate which was commissioned in Royal Navy In 1991.

Earlier, Pakistan Navy F-22P Frigate visited Portmouth, UK in July 2018. An impressive reception was arranged by PN to welcome HMS ARGYLL at Karachi Pot. The ship was received by senior officials of Pakistan Navy and British High Commission.

The visit of Royal Navy Ship to Pakistan is aimed at strengthening mutual Collaboration and interoperability between the two Navies through conduct of exercises and discussions on issues of common interest. During the visit to Karachi, professional interactions, sports and social activities will also be held.

On completion of the port visit, Pakistan Navy – Royal Navy bilateral exercise at sea covering wide ranging of naval operations aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two navies is also planned.