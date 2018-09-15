Sat September 15, 2018
September 15, 2018

Government to upgrade PTV channels to HD: Fawad Chaudhry

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry informed Saturday about his plans of launching Pakistan Television (PTV) channels in high-definition in the next six months.

The government is all set to upgrade PTV Sports, PTV Home and PTV News II, he stated.

The move follows earlier announcement of launch of a sports and children’s TV channel to suit the needs of the changing times by the minister. 

Previously, Fawad had also lifted censorship on the state television, permitting it to cover all political parties even those on opposition benches.

Shortly after, marked changes were witnessed in bulletins aired by PTV. Additionally, Fawad Chaudhry also opened the forum for further suggestions. 

