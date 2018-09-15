Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
No money to run country: PM

No money to run country: PM
Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Pakistani dramas, movies to be screened in Saudi Arabia

Pakistani dramas, movies to be screened in Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Afghan conflict could be deadlier than Syria in 2018: analysts

Afghan conflict could be deadlier than Syria in 2018: analysts
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

World

AFP
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump lashes ex-secretary of state Kerry for Iran meetings

Washington: President Donald Trump lashed out at former secretary of state John Kerry for his meetings with Iran´s foreign minister after the Obama-appointee had left office.

"John Kerry had illegal meetings with the very hostile Iranian Regime which can only serve to undercut our great work to the detriment of the American people," Trump said on Twitter late Thursday.

"He told them to wait out the Trump Administration!" he said, ending his Tweet with the word "BAD!"

Kerry, who negotiated the 2015 Iran nuclear deal which Trump scrapped this year, said during a tour to promote his new book "Every Day is Extra" that he had met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif "three or four times" since he left office and Trump had entered the White House.

Without commenting on the legality of such meetings, the current US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, accused his predecessor of "actively undermining US policy."

"What secretary Kerry has done is unseemly and unprecedented," said Pompeo, who is seen as an anti-Iran hawk.

"This is a former secretary of state engaged with the world´s largest State sponsor of terror and according to him... he was telling them to wait out this administration."

A spokesman for Kerry said there was nothing improper about his conduct.

"Secretary Kerry stays in touch with his former counterparts around the world just like every previous Secretary of State," the spokesman said in a statement.

"And in a long phone conversation with Secretary Pompeo earlier this year he went into great detail about what he had learned about the Iranian´s view."

"No secrets were kept from this administration," the statement said, accusing Kerry´s successor of "political theatrics."

- Straight talk -

Asked by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday if he had offered Zarif advice on how to deal with Trump´s decision to withdraw from the pact, he replied: "No, that´s not my job.

"What I have done is tried to elicit from him what Iran might be willing to do in order to change the dynamic in the Middle East for the better.

"I´ve been very blunt to Foreign Minister Zarif, and told him look, you guys need to recognize that the world does not appreciate what´s happening with missiles, what´s happening with Hezbollah, what´s happening with Yemen," he added, echoing the current administration´s denunciation of Tehran´s "malign" influence.

Conservative commentators immediately leapt on the act as evidence of "treason," with some calling for Kerry to go to prison.

Asked by a Republican lawmaker during a congressional hearing about the so-called shadow diplomacy, Manisha Singh, an assistant secretary of state, said Thursday: "It´s unfortunate if people from a past administration would try to compromise the progress we´re trying to make in this administration."

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert added: "I´ve seen him brag about the meetings that he has had with the Iranian government and Iranian government officials. I´ve also seen reports that he is apparently providing, according to reports, advice to the Iranian government.

"The best advice that he should be giving the Iranian government is stop supporting terror groups around the world." 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Workers fired for selling 15,000 apples to one client in Cuba

Workers fired for selling 15,000 apples to one client in Cuba
Daily horoscope for Saturday, September 15, 2018

Daily horoscope for Saturday, September 15, 2018
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Load More load more

Spotlight

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters
Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Canada top court rules Hollywood must pay to chase internet pirates

Canada top court rules Hollywood must pay to chase internet pirates
NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments