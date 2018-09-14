Sri Lanka suffers setback ahead of Asia Cup

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s opening batsman Dhanushka Gunathilaka suffered a back injury and was ruled out of the upcoming Asian Cup tournament on Thursday, dealing a major blow to the islanders.

Sri Lanka Cricket said the 27-year-old left-hand bat will return home from Dubai where he suffered a lower-back injury during practice. The tournament opens on Saturday in Dubai.

He will be replaced by left-hand bat Shehan Jayasuriya, 27.

On Monday, Sri Lanka´s Test captain Dinesh Chandimal was withdrawn from the 16-member squad after he injured a finger during a domestic Twenty20 match.

Sri Lanka´s revised squad: Angelo Mathews (Captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhanajaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Malinga.