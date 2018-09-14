Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
CPEC: Real questions

CPEC: Real questions
And on flows the river

And on flows the river
Sweden is no exception

Sweden is no exception
Sindh appoints Pakistan's first Christian Advocate General

Sindh appoints Pakistan's first Christian Advocate General
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Economic managers mull proposal to issue yuan-denominated bonds

Economic managers mull proposal to issue yuan-denominated bonds
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Blast leaves four injured in Chaman

QUETTA: At least four people have been injured in a blast  near Chaman  on Pasheen Road, according to Geo News.

According to initial reports, the blast took place near the vehicle of a government official.

The police said the explosion took place in a motorbike  . They said they have  yet to ascertain the nature of the blast.

The site of the blast has been cordoned off by police while the injured have been moved to a hospital.

Identities of the injured were also not known.

A search operation has  been launched in the area following the blast.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Sindh appoints Pakistan's first Christian Advocate General

Sindh appoints Pakistan's first Christian Advocate General
Minors’ rape cases take toll in Punjab

Minors’ rape cases take toll in Punjab
PM Imran reaches out to bureaucracy to implement his agenda

PM Imran reaches out to bureaucracy to implement his agenda
PTI delegation to attend Kulsoom Nawaz funeral

PTI delegation to attend Kulsoom Nawaz funeral

Load More load more

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?