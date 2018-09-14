Blast leaves four injured in Chaman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: At least four people have been injured in a blast near Chaman on Pasheen Road, according to Geo News.
According to initial reports, the blast took place near the vehicle of a government official.
The police said the explosion took place in a motorbike . They said they have yet to ascertain the nature of the blast.
The site of the blast has been cordoned off by police while the injured have been moved to a hospital.
Identities of the injured were also not known.
A search operation has been launched in the area following the blast.
QUETTA: At least four people have been injured in a blast near Chaman on Pasheen Road, according to Geo News.
According to initial reports, the blast took place near the vehicle of a government official.
The police said the explosion took place in a motorbike . They said they have yet to ascertain the nature of the blast.
The site of the blast has been cordoned off by police while the injured have been moved to a hospital.
Identities of the injured were also not known.
A search operation has been launched in the area following the blast.
Comments