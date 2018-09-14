Blast leaves four injured in Chaman

QUETTA: At least four people have been injured in a blast near Chaman on Pasheen Road, according to Geo News.

According to initial reports, the blast took place near the vehicle of a government official.

The police said the explosion took place in a motorbike . They said they have yet to ascertain the nature of the blast.

The site of the blast has been cordoned off by police while the injured have been moved to a hospital.

Identities of the injured were also not known.

A search operation has been launched in the area following the blast.



