Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

The economics of influence

The economics of influence
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Relief on income tax for salaried persons reduced after amendments in Finance Act

Relief on income tax for salaried persons reduced after amendments in Finance Act
President Alvi promise proactive role to improve education, health sectors

President Alvi promise proactive role to improve education, health sectors
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP

Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP
PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi

People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the Sindh government to take urgent steps to facilitate the the drought–hit inhabitants of Thar.

“I am deeply concerned by the state of affairs in Tharparkar. Our people are dying of draught and lack of clean drinking water while innocent kids are dying of inadequate health facilities,” Foreign Minister Qureshi tweeted.

“I urge the PPP-led Sindh Government to urgently provide necessary facilities as per their pre-election promises,” he added.

Earlier this week, Pak Sarzameen Party chief Syed Mustafa Kamal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the rising death toll of infants and pregnant women in the impoverished Sindh district

”The Prime Minister should should take steps to provide food and health facilities in the province, with the assistance of Sindh government,” said  Kamal.

”Our infants and pregnant women in Thar are devastatingly losing their lives due to scarcity of clean drinking water and food,” he said. 

Kamal said that despite the miserable situation in Thar including lack of basic health and food facilities, clean drinking water, rising unemployment, no action has yet been taken by the provincial government.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM seeks 'comprehensive' plan to utilize railways land for revenue generation

PM seeks 'comprehensive' plan to utilize railways land for revenue generation
President Alvi promise proactive role to improve education, health sectors

President Alvi promise proactive role to improve education, health sectors
PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

Farooq Sattar resigns as member Rabitta Committee MQM-P

Farooq Sattar resigns as member Rabitta Committee MQM-P
Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?