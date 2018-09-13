People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the Sindh government to take urgent steps to facilitate the the drought–hit inhabitants of Thar.

“I am deeply concerned by the state of affairs in Tharparkar. Our people are dying of draught and lack of clean drinking water while innocent kids are dying of inadequate health facilities,” Foreign Minister Qureshi tweeted.

“I urge the PPP-led Sindh Government to urgently provide necessary facilities as per their pre-election promises,” he added.

Earlier this week, Pak Sarzameen Party chief Syed Mustafa Kamal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the rising death toll of infants and pregnant women in the impoverished Sindh district

”The Prime Minister should should take steps to provide food and health facilities in the province, with the assistance of Sindh government,” said Kamal.

”Our infants and pregnant women in Thar are devastatingly losing their lives due to scarcity of clean drinking water and food,” he said.

Kamal said that despite the miserable situation in Thar including lack of basic health and food facilities, clean drinking water, rising unemployment, no action has yet been taken by the provincial government.