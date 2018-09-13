Gigi Hadid takes on the 'Kurta Pajama' look at NYFW

In spite of the New York Fashion Week bringing to the surface numerous looks that became a topic of discussion worldwide, the South Asian peninsula on the other hand had caught on to Gigi Hadid’s ‘Kurta Pajama’ apparel.

The 23-year-old model donned in the Oscar de la Renta outfit had grabbed the attention of desis everywhere with her apparel being somewhat similar to the Pakistani traditional attire of ‘Kurta Pajama.’

The Dominican brand now being carried forward by designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia after Oscar de la Renta’s death, were showcasing their spring/summer 2019 collection and had explained prior to the show that their inspiration had been taken from their trips around India, Morocco and Greece.

Gigi garnered ample attention from all around in the off-white striped-off top with bright yellow bottoms with a sleeked bun.

The model had previously donned in the traditional Pakistani outfit as well when she celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with her boyfriend Zayn Malik’s family this year.