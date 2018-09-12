Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole
DPO Pakpattan issue: What happened during meeting at Punjab CM House?

DPO Pakpattan issue: What happened during meeting at Punjab CM House?
The scope and limits of ‘change’

The scope and limits of ‘change’
NFC award and budget deficits

NFC award and budget deficits
Imran Khan’s govt decides to present its own federal budget

Imran Khan’s govt decides to present its own federal budget
Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
Nawaz had refused to sign parole request: sources

Nawaz had refused to sign parole request: sources
CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS
Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Pakistan

Murtaza Ali Shah
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Naz Shah wants PM Imran Khan to intervene in honour killing case of Briton

LONDON: Labour Party parliamentarian from Bradford West Naz Shah MP has written to prime minister Imran Khan urging him to intervene in the honour killing case of British Pakistani Samia Shahid who was killed by her parents and former husband in 2016.

Samia Shahid, originally from Bradford, was killed by her family for divorcing her first husband, who was her cousin, to marry Syed Mukhtar Kazim.

Samia Shahid's first husband, Chaudhry Muhammad Shakeel has been freed on bail due to a lack of progress in the trial and he denies her murder but the Bradford West MP wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene and make sure "that the state are prosecuting and are taking real care of what they are doing".

"The fact that he has been released on bail does really raise my concerns. I'm really worried about the state of the case," she has written to the premier, according to a copy of the letter seen by this correspondent.

She told Imran Khan that Samia Shahid was lured to her death in a so called “honour killing” which happened in the village of Pindori in the Punjab over two years ago .

Naz Shah has previously raised the issue of Samia Shahid and British national Barrister Fahad Malik, who was killed two years ago in Islamabad and whose case awaits trial, with the Pakistani authorities.

She wrote: In the first instance her death was presented as non suspicious, however, serious allegations of a cover-up were raised by her husband following a speedy burial. International outrage led to the truth being established, she had died of asphyxiation. Her father and first husband were charged however her father has subsequently passed away.

“This week I have been informed that despite being charged with murder on the basis of clear evidence, the accused has been granted bail having spent two years in custody. I am deeply concerned and am struggling to understand why the state has not taken the lead in this case to pursue justice, and, alarmingly why the onus is on the victim’s family to pursue justice and pay for the prosecution team.”

The MP has written to the PM that she is worried “that this case will be forgotten and that any further delay in proceedings risks justice not being served for Samia and her family. To this end I would welcome any assistance and assurance that your office can give that this is not the case and that this case will be tried to a conclusion.”

Ms Shahid was aged 28 when she was killed. She married to Syed Mukhtar Kazim in Leeds in 2014 and moved to Dubai. Kazim has claimed Shahid's family strongly disapproved of their marriage and wanted to harm him as well.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy
Aneel Musarrat says advising Imran Khan for free to build 5 million homes

Aneel Musarrat says advising Imran Khan for free to build 5 million homes
ECP dismisses petition seeking removal of 'N' from PMLN’s name

ECP dismisses petition seeking removal of 'N' from PMLN’s name
Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children