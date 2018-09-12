Dams future of next generations, will be constructed at any cost: CJP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Wednesday remarked that people opposing the construction of dams are working on someone else’s agenda.
The CJ remarked this while hearing a case pertaining to the construction of Dadhocha dam in Rawalpindi.
During course of proceedings, he remarked that “We will not allow such elements to prevail their agenda of non-construction of dams as it is future of our next generations” he added.
The Chief Justice said that a politician said that Supreme Court should form its own political party.
” Nobody has right to utter such things, people cannot shake our commitment for construction of dams,” he added.
He said that dams would be constructed at any cost.
