Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq announced that he was suspending the launch of a children hospital’s project due to the sad demise of former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Begum Kusloom Nawaz, the wife of former premier Nawaz Sharif, died in a London hospital yesterday after protracted illness. She was 68.

In a Twitter statement on Wednesday, Misbah said that he and his hospital’s team stands by the side of family of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

He said that new scheduled of the event would be announced later.

“The sad demise of Mrs. Kulsoom Nawaz is really heart breaking. Me and @CHDHospital team stand by the side of her family in this great loss. Hereby, we postpone our 14 September event. New schedule of the event will be revealed soon,” he tweeted.

On September 6, Misbah unveiled his plans to set up a hospital for children born with congenital heart disease (CHD).



