Bilawal Bhutto appoints AJK office bearers

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed following Divisional office bearers of AJK with immediate effect.

1. Muzaffarabad Division

I. Muhammad Arif Mughal (President)

II. Asad Habib (General Secretary)

III. Muhammad Iqbal Pirzada (Secretary Information)

2. Mirpur Division

I. Raja Zafarullah (President)

II. Chaudhry Mushtaq (General Secretary)

III. Muhammad Ali Rathore (Secretary Information)

3. Poonch Division

I. Sardar Azad Advocate (President)

II. Raja Faheem Farooq (General Secretary)

III. Malik Mukhtar Awan (Secretary Information)

Notifications in this regard were issued from the Chairman Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro on Wednesday.