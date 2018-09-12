PM Imran likely to inaugurate Mianwali Rail Car

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to inaugurate Mianwali Rail Car on Friday, according to Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed .
Tthe minister said this during a meeting with Director General Frontier Work Organization (FWO) Inam Haider Malik, according to a statement.
FWO showed interest in working with Pakistan Railways at Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.
Sheikh Rashid showed interest in construction of Gawader-Quetta section in standard gauge to convert Quetta-Taftan section into standard gauge.
He asked DG FWO to ensure security of pilgrims at Quetta-Taftan section.
The minister asked FWO to make a new alignment in standard gauge from Karachi to Peshawar.
Sheikh Rashid showed interest in straightening the curves of Kalowal- Pindora section.
The meeting was also attended by Chairman, Ministry of Railways Javed Anwar, Secretary Railway Board Farukh Taimur Ghilzai, and DG Technical Munawar Shah.
