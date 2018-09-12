Wed September 12, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 12, 2018

PM Imran likely to inaugurate Mianwali Rail Car

 ISLAMABAD:  Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to inaugurate Mianwali Rail Car on Friday, according to  Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed .

Tthe minister said this during a meeting with Director General Frontier Work Organization (FWO) Inam Haider Malik, according to a statement.

FWO showed interest in working with Pakistan Railways at Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.

Sheikh Rashid showed interest in construction of Gawader-Quetta section in standard gauge to convert Quetta-Taftan section into standard gauge.

He asked DG FWO to ensure security of pilgrims at Quetta-Taftan section.

The minister asked FWO to make a new alignment in standard gauge from Karachi to Peshawar.

Sheikh Rashid showed interest in straightening the curves of Kalowal- Pindora section.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman, Ministry of Railways Javed Anwar, Secretary Railway Board Farukh Taimur Ghilzai, and DG Technical Munawar Shah.

