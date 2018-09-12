Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

The scope and limits of ‘change’

NFC award and budget deficits

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 12, 2018

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has stated on Wednesday that the woman accused of brutally beating an underage house-maid has been identified by the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) as an Indian living in Chandigarh.

Informing the news on Twitter, Mazari wrote:

This came after a video started doing rounds on the social media last week showcasing a woman thrashing a girl ruthlessly for making ‘more tea than needed’.

This prompted action, as the minister, requesting people to help her identify the woman tweeted:

“Can anyone help identify who this woman is and where she is based? Need this info to act.”

The video shows the then-unidentified woman hurling abuses at a domestic helper, who apparently a minor, starts crying over the woman’s ruthless behaviour and slapping. 

