Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has stated on Wednesday that the woman accused of brutally beating an underage house-maid has been identified by the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) as an Indian living in Chandigarh.
Informing the news on Twitter, Mazari wrote:
This came after a video started doing rounds on the social media last week showcasing a woman thrashing a girl ruthlessly for making ‘more tea than needed’.
This prompted action, as the minister, requesting people to help her identify the woman tweeted:
“Can anyone help identify who this woman is and where she is based? Need this info to act.”
The video shows the then-unidentified woman hurling abuses at a domestic helper, who apparently a minor, starts crying over the woman’s ruthless behaviour and slapping.
Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has stated on Wednesday that the woman accused of brutally beating an underage house-maid has been identified by the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) as an Indian living in Chandigarh.
Informing the news on Twitter, Mazari wrote:
This came after a video started doing rounds on the social media last week showcasing a woman thrashing a girl ruthlessly for making ‘more tea than needed’.
This prompted action, as the minister, requesting people to help her identify the woman tweeted:
“Can anyone help identify who this woman is and where she is based? Need this info to act.”
The video shows the then-unidentified woman hurling abuses at a domestic helper, who apparently a minor, starts crying over the woman’s ruthless behaviour and slapping.
Comments