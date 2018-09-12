BISE Lahore Intermediate Annual Examination 2018 results announced

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Wednesday declared intermediate (Part- I & II) annual examination results 2018 with a pass percentage of 63.15.

According to the gazette notification, a total number of 167674 candidates appeared in the examination out of a total of 171342 candidates who applied while 105891 were declared successful with a general pass percentage of 63.15.

The pass percentage of all private and regular students in the Pre Medical Group (Boys and Girls) was recorded 84.88, Pre-Engineering Group 79.88, General Science Group 58.54, Commerce Group 65.57 while in the Humanities and other groups the pass percentage was calculated at 48.92 percent.



A total of 54.41 percent boys passed out a total of 78897 while 70.92 percent girl candidates passed the examination out a total of 88777 candidate while the general percentage was tabulated at 63.15.

Provincial Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz was the chief guest during the medal awarding ceremony at the Falettis Hotel who gave away medals and certificates to the top position holders of the intermediate Part I & II examination.

Chairman BISE Lahore Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail and Controler Examination Prof Muhammad Nasir jamil were also present.