Wed September 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 12, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 12, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

What a feel-good day!Four planets are in your sign, and the Sun is dancing with lucky Jupiter. This makes you optimistic and eager for adventure (especially travel).

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

By working behind the scenes or doing research today, you could open a door that ultimately boosts your earnings. Possibly, work-related travel also is likely.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

It’s a popular day! Enjoy schmoozing with others, especially in group situations. Artistic friends might be part of a competition for you in some way.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Your ambition is aroused, and today you can make a name for yourself. Go forward with plans to work with foreign interests or people from far away.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Publishing, the media, medicine, the law and higher education will get a lovely boost today. Hopefully, travel for pleasure will be involved, because that’s what you’re eager to do.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You can benefit from the wealth and resources of others today. Keep smiling and keep your pockets open. (Just say, “Thank you!”)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Remember that you need more sleep now because the Sun (your source of energy) is as far away from your sign as it gets all year. This could be why friction with others is taking place. Fortunately, things are very smooth today.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Things will go your way at work today. Work-related travel is likely. You also might get the support you need in terms of money and equipment you have been hoping for.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A playful day indeed! Enjoy vacations, flirtations, love affairs, sports events

and playful times with children. It’s your turn to have fun!

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day to explore real estate. You also might want to entertain at home,because everything related to home, family and your private world gets a lucky boost today.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The power of positive thinking will show itself for those of you who teach, write, edit, talk, sell or market for a living. Your words are golden! Yada yada yada.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Business and commerce definitely are favored today. Look for ways to boost your income or deal with foreign interests.

