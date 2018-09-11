Tue September 11, 2018
Pakistan

Mushtaq A Subhani
September 11, 2018

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

KARACHI: Former prime minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif and his late wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz share commonalities with the Founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

This is an interesting coincidence that both Nawaz Sharif and Quaid-i-Azam were born on the same date while Kulsoom Nawaz has passed away on September 11, on the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

The first Governor General of Pakistan was born on December 25, 1876 while the three-time prime minister of Pakistan was born on the same date in 1951.

