PM Imran Khan forms task force on sports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday ordered constitution of Task Force on sports to review performance of all such bodies, analyze the efficacy and utilization of funds received from various sources and suggest administrative reforms for promoting games at national and regional levels.

Chairing a meeting on Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry here at the Prime Minister Office, Imran Khan was briefed by Secretary IPC Jamil Ahmed about the functions of the Ministry and performance of various attached departments including Pakistan Sports Board, Pakistan Cricket Board, Inter Board Committee of Chairman, Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council, National Academy of Performing Arts, National Internship Program.

The prime minister directed Ehsan Mani to head the new task force.

The Prime Minister was informed that several important schemes worth billions of rupees were lying pending since 2008 with little progress on physical infrastructure.

The Prime Minister directed that all such schemes be reviewed to ascertain their utility and reasons for in-completion.

The meeting, attended by Minister IPC Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani and senior government officials, also reviewed performance of different sports federations and associations over their poor performance, despite funding from federal and provincial governments, and leading to a decline of the national sports at national and international levels.

The prime minister said the objective should be to revamp the whole field of sports, starting from infrastructure to organizational structures and operating systems, introducing merit at all tiers, ensure observance of transparency and performance so that Pakistan, a nation of over 200 million with 60% population below 30 years, could rule the sports world.

It was also decided that the government organizations dealing with sports would also be re-structured as they too have failed to achieve the purpose for which they were created.

The Prime Minister directed that as a first step, the focus should be on increase of the number of sports grounds to provide opportunity to the youth to allow them exhibit their talent and excel in sports.

Reviewing the progress of various youth-focused programs, the prime minister was informed that a liability of over one billion was pending in lieu of payment of stipends to the interns under the National Internship Program.

The Prime Minister directed that initiatives such as National Internship Program should be improved and greater opportunities created for young graduates to gain practical training in various fields.

Imran Khan also appreciated the progress by the National Paralympic Committee.