Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike
PTI govt voicing our enemies on CPEC: Shehbaz Sharif

PTI govt voicing our enemies on CPEC: Shehbaz Sharif

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI govt voicing our enemies on CPEC: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif expressed displeasure on Monday, at the PTI government over ‘irresponsibility’ about China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The former Punjab chief minister taking into account the circulating Financial Times report of the government reviewing the CPEC agreement, on his official Twitter handle voiced his displeasure and termed the government ‘irresponsible’.

“People of Pakistan are shocked at the irresponsibility of PTI government, which is trying to undermine Pakistan-China strategic partnership, by speaking in the voice of our enemies on CPEC! We will resist & reject such conspiracies, our Chinese friends should rest assured,” stated his tweet.

According to the FT report, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commerce adviser Abdul Razak Dawood was reported to have said: “Chinese companies received tax breaks, many breaks and have an undue advantage in Pakistan; this is one of the things we’re looking at because it’s not fair that Pakistan companies should be disadvantaged.”

Dawood had earlier today denied the FT report claiming that his statements were taken out of context.  

Chinese embassy in Islamabad also issued a strong-worded statement, saying that the FT report was based on "distorted and misquoted information.

“It is a firm consensus between China and Pakistan that the CPEC is a mutually beneficial project and both the governments will carry it forward according to the needs of Pakistan and for the development of Pakistan,”  the embassy said.

“Such ill-intentioned reports based on distorted and misquoted information only demonstrate that the report contributor has total ignorance and neglect of the CEC of the CPEC or China-Pakistan traditional partnership,” it added."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Winning MasterChef changed my life forever, says Dr Saliha

Winning MasterChef changed my life forever, says Dr Saliha
Sherry Reman takes a dig at PTI govt over FT clarification

Sherry Reman takes a dig at PTI govt over FT clarification

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself
Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Load More load more

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book