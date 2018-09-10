Mon September 10, 2018
September 10, 2018

China, Pakistan agree to accelerate CPEC: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday said that Pakistan and China agreed to strengthen bilateral ties in all field and China will continue its support to Pakistan, while both countries agreed to accelerate China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Pakistan was mainly aimed to renew our traditional friendship, promote mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas and elevate the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a new high.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman remarks came after UK daily Financial Times repoquoting Prime Minister’s Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood reported that newly elected Pakistan government of Prime Minister Imran Khan will review its role in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and renegotiate a trade agreement signed more than a decade ago.

“The previous government did a bad job negotiating with China on CPEC — they didn’t do their homework correctly and didn’t negotiate correctly so they gave away a lot,” The Financial Times reported.

Geng mentioned that Wang Yi reached an important consensus with the Pakistani side on accelerating the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the achievements made by both sides in promoting the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are obvious to all.

"China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. The relationship between the two sides is different from that of the parties and the regime changes" Geng added.

He said that Pakistan successfully completed the election process and the new-elected government took office. The Sino-Pakistani friendship time-tested and it is rooted in the hearts of the two peoples. The developing relationship between China and Pakistan is not directed at third parties and will not be affected by their respective developments in relations with other countries.

"China will support the Pakistani side to continue to firmly fight against terrorism in accordance with its national interest Geng remarked.

Earlier, Dawood in a clarification on his interview published in Financial Times Monday said he has been quoted out of context by the newspaper and a detailed response in this regard will be issued today.

“The previous government did a bad job negotiating with China on CPEC — they didn’t do their homework correctly and didn’t negotiate correctly so they gave away a lot,” The Financial Times reported, quoting Dawood, PM's Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment.

