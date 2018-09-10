Mon September 10, 2018
September 10, 2018

KP minister apologizes after spreading false info of Jinnah seeking funds from overseas Pakistanis

PESHAWAR: After posting factually incorrect information on his social media, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahram Khan Tarakai has issued an apology on Monday.

The minister of local government, elections and rural development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had become target of scrutiny by social media users after tweeting incorrect information on his official Twitter handle.

The tweet showing a newspaper clipping cited unverified information of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah appealing overseas Pakistanis for the partition fund.

“In his radio address to the nation, Governor-General Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah has appealed to overseas Pakistanis to deposit money in partition fund,” read the clipping.

The tweet was later deleted after facing backlash while Tarakai issued an apology saying: “A tweet was deleted from my TL because of factual inaccuracies. The error is regretted.”


