Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants

QUETTA: Iran has reportedly handed over 102 more Pakistani nationals to authorities at Iran-Pakistan Taftan border crossing in Balochistan province.

The deported Pakistani workers had reportedly gone to Iran for their livelihood. They were apprehended from different parts of Iran by security forces because they were living in Iran without valid traveling documents.

According to media reports, deportees would be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation after completion initial inquiry.

Iran and Pakistan are engaged in strengthening cooperation on border management to stop the illegal movement of immigrants.