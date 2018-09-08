Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
Company profit up 23 percent in FY2018: OGDCL plans ultra-deepwater offshore drilling in January 2019

Company profit up 23 percent in FY2018: OGDCL plans ultra-deepwater offshore drilling in January 2019
Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC

Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC
Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
Donate dollars for dams: PM

Donate dollars for dams: PM
US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff

US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff
Faith, unity, discipline to ensure rightful destination, says COAS

Faith, unity, discipline to ensure rightful destination, says COAS
SC decides to regulate suo motu powers

SC decides to regulate suo motu powers

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dams fund: Here is how you can donate

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan through a televised address on Friday appealed to the nation to make donations for construction of dams in the country.

He said Pakistan could face famine-like conditions by 2025 if dams are not built now.

Pakistanis could donate to the dams fund set up by the Supreme Court of Pakistan earlier this year.

Aspiring donors can deposit their contributions to the account titled “Supreme Court of Pakistan — Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams-Fund” at any branch of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), all treasury offices and branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) as well as Micro Finance Banks.

Donations can be made in the form of cash, cheques, pay orders, demand drafts, prize bonds deposited either at the counters or through online transfers.

Branches of all banks across the country receiving such deposits will prominently display banners at their entry points mentioning that donations/contributions are being received at these branches for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Citizens can also donate Rs10 to the CJP's dam fund by typing "dam" and sending the SMS to 8000 which will deduct the amount from the phone's credit.

Related queries will be be answered on the toll-free helpline set up by the SBP at 021-111-732-237.

Helplines of other banks will also be operational soon, which citizens will get notified about through advertisements on TV and in newspapers.

An IBAN number has also been allocated to assist in the reception of online donations.

Payments made within Pakistan through debit and credit cards can be done so without any supplementary charges, whereas those contributing from outside Pakistan will be subject to charges (if any) applicable in the respective countries.

Payments made through credit and debit cards will take an approximate of 48 hours to be transmitted into the SBP's account while donations in any other forms will take a maximum of 30 minutes to transfer.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC

Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC
Finance Minister chairs NEC meeting, reviews progress of FATF action plan

Finance Minister chairs NEC meeting, reviews progress of FATF action plan

Sindh, Punjab, KPK police chiefs shuffled

Sindh, Punjab, KPK police chiefs shuffled

PAF observes Martyrs’ Day at all bases

PAF observes Martyrs’ Day at all bases
Load More load more

Spotlight

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

Cook exit sparks England collapse

Cook exit sparks England collapse
More women on big screen, but men still tell the stories

More women on big screen, but men still tell the stories
Moeen calls for change in ´mentality´ after England collapse

Moeen calls for change in ´mentality´ after England collapse

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use