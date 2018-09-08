Dams fund: Here is how you can donate

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan through a televised address on Friday appealed to the nation to make donations for construction of dams in the country.



He said Pakistan could face famine-like conditions by 2025 if dams are not built now.

Pakistanis could donate to the dams fund set up by the Supreme Court of Pakistan earlier this year.

Aspiring donors can deposit their contributions to the account titled “Supreme Court of Pakistan — Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams-Fund” at any branch of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), all treasury offices and branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) as well as Micro Finance Banks.

Donations can be made in the form of cash, cheques, pay orders, demand drafts, prize bonds deposited either at the counters or through online transfers.

Branches of all banks across the country receiving such deposits will prominently display banners at their entry points mentioning that donations/contributions are being received at these branches for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Citizens can also donate Rs10 to the CJP's dam fund by typing "dam" and sending the SMS to 8000 which will deduct the amount from the phone's credit.

Related queries will be be answered on the toll-free helpline set up by the SBP at 021-111-732-237.

Helplines of other banks will also be operational soon, which citizens will get notified about through advertisements on TV and in newspapers.

An IBAN number has also been allocated to assist in the reception of online donations.

Payments made within Pakistan through debit and credit cards can be done so without any supplementary charges, whereas those contributing from outside Pakistan will be subject to charges (if any) applicable in the respective countries.

Payments made through credit and debit cards will take an approximate of 48 hours to be transmitted into the SBP's account while donations in any other forms will take a maximum of 30 minutes to transfer.