September 08, 2018
September 8, 2018

Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC

OTTAWA: The youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate and  the Pakistani activist for female education, Malala Yousafzai  on Saturday called on  Canadian Prime Minister  Justin Trudeau for a comprehensive discussion on G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council (GEAC).

Canadian prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sharing  a photograph on his  tweeter handle regarding  his meeting with  the  Pakistani activist for female education,  said "Great to catch up with @Malala today in Ottawa."

In his tweet, the Canadian PM  said; "We talked about the important work of the G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council and our commitment to making sure more women & girls around the world get to go to school."


On January, 2018, Prime Minister Trudeau announced the creation of the Gender Equality Advisory Council with an aim to  ensure that gender equality and women’s empowerment are integrated across all themes.

Last year in April,  Malala Yousafzai was bestowed with an honorary Canadian citizenship , and was warmly welcomed in the Canadian parliament by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In her address to Canadian  the parliament, the Pakistani activist had spoken about women empowerment, educating the girl child and the tragic situation of the refugees.


