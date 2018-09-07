Shehla Raza injured in road accident

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party leader and Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly on Friday received a minor injury during a road accident.

Her vehicle was involved in an accident on Shahra-e-Faisal, according to Geo News.

According to her secretary, the Deputy Speaker received a minor wound close to the eye.

A young son and daughter of the PPP leader had lost their lives in a road accident in 2005.