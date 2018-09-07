Shehla Raza injured in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party leader and Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly on Friday received a minor injury during a road accident.
Her vehicle was involved in an accident on Shahra-e-Faisal, according to Geo News.
According to her secretary, the Deputy Speaker received a minor wound close to the eye.
A young son and daughter of the PPP leader had lost their lives in a road accident in 2005.
KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party leader and Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly on Friday received a minor injury during a road accident.
Her vehicle was involved in an accident on Shahra-e-Faisal, according to Geo News.
According to her secretary, the Deputy Speaker received a minor wound close to the eye.
A young son and daughter of the PPP leader had lost their lives in a road accident in 2005.
Comments