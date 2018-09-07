Thu September 06, 2018
September 7, 2018

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

LONDON: Grant Bradburn is stepping down as Scotland coach  to take up a role as assistant coach with Pakistan, Cricket Scotland announced on Thursday.

The 52-year-old New Zealander has signed a three-year contract to become fielding coach of Pakistan cricket team. Bradburn has been charge of Scotland for more than four years, he led Scotland to the World T20 finals.

Bradburn will replace Steve Rixon as fielding specialist and will work alongside the Pakistan Cricket Board coaching team lead by head coach Mickey Arthur.

Scotland have beaten four different full members of the International Cricket Council (Test-playing nations), including top-ranked England in a one-day international in June.

The New Zealander said it was a "great honour" to join the Pakistan set-up. He added; "I have seen the progress that has been made under Mickey Arthur and the opportunity to work with a leading full member team on the rise in world cricket is a real privilege."

