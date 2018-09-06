Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan addressing Defence Day ceremony at GHQ

PM Imran Khan addressing Defence Day ceremony at GHQ
Flag-lowering ceremony held at Wagah border to commemorate Defence Day

Flag-lowering ceremony held at Wagah border to commemorate Defence Day

A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani

NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Live Updates: PM Imran Khan, COAS Gen. Bajwa attending Defence Day ceremony at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: The people of Pakistan along with the armed forces are celebrating the Defence Day of Pakistan today (Thursday) with a renewed pledge to continue safeguarding the geographical, ideological boundaries and territorial integrity of the motherland against all threats.

The main ceremony of the Defence and Matyrs Day is underway at military General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpind.

9:30-PM Imran Khan pays rich tribute to martyrs in his address at Defence Day ceremony at GHQ.

9:25-Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the Defence Day ceremony at GHQ

9:22-Prime Minister Imran Khan laid floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada (Monument to Martyrs)

9:20-COAS General Bajwa paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the nation.

9:15pm-Chief Of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa is addressing the ceremony.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardri, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaurhdy and other senior civilian and military leaders, and foreign dignitaries are attending the ceremony.

The families of martyrs are among the attendees at the ceremony.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Chinese Foreign Minister to arrive in Pakistan on Friday

Chinese Foreign Minister to arrive in Pakistan on Friday
Flag-lowering ceremony held at Wagah border to commemorate Defence Day

Flag-lowering ceremony held at Wagah border to commemorate Defence Day

Misbah-ul-Haq announces hospital project for children

Misbah-ul-Haq announces hospital project for children
Shahid Afridi to work with Saudi Arabia after meeting with envoy Al-Malki

Shahid Afridi to work with Saudi Arabia after meeting with envoy Al-Malki

Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah-ul-Haq announces hospital project for children

Misbah-ul-Haq announces hospital project for children
Indian actress Payel Chaktraborty found dead under mysterious situation

Indian actress Payel Chaktraborty found dead under mysterious situation
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Afridi to work with Saudi Arabia after meeting with envoy Al-Malki

Shahid Afridi to work with Saudi Arabia after meeting with envoy Al-Malki

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi