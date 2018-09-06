PM Imran Khan addressing Defence Day ceremony at GHQ

Live Updates: PM Imran Khan, COAS Gen. Bajwa attending Defence Day ceremony at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: The people of Pakistan along with the armed forces are celebrating the Defence Day of Pakistan today (Thursday) with a renewed pledge to continue safeguarding the geographical, ideological boundaries and territorial integrity of the motherland against all threats.



The main ceremony of the Defence and Matyrs Day is underway at military General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpind.

9:30-PM Imran Khan pays rich tribute to martyrs in his address at Defence Day ceremony at GHQ.

9:25-Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the Defence Day ceremony at GHQ

9:22-Prime Minister Imran Khan laid floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada (Monument to Martyrs)

9:20-COAS General Bajwa paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the nation.



9:15pm-Chief Of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa is addressing the ceremony.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardri, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaurhdy and other senior civilian and military leaders, and foreign dignitaries are attending the ceremony.

The families of martyrs are among the attendees at the ceremony.



