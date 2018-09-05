PAF launches new song on eve of Defence Day of Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: On the auspicious occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan, Pakistan Air Force has launched a new motivational song (Wardi).
The song has been sung by the renowned Pakistani vocalist Shafqat Amant Ali Khan.
The song is a tribute to the services of all rank and file of PAF and evokes the respect for the various uniforms worn by the personnel of Defence Forces of Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD: On the auspicious occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan, Pakistan Air Force has launched a new motivational song (Wardi).
The song has been sung by the renowned Pakistani vocalist Shafqat Amant Ali Khan.
The song is a tribute to the services of all rank and file of PAF and evokes the respect for the various uniforms worn by the personnel of Defence Forces of Pakistan.
Comments