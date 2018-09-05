PAF launches new song on eve of Defence Day of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: On the auspicious occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan, Pakistan Air Force has launched a new motivational song (Wardi).



The song has been sung by the renowned Pakistani vocalist Shafqat Amant Ali Khan.

The song is a tribute to the services of all rank and file of PAF and evokes the respect for the various uniforms worn by the personnel of Defence Forces of Pakistan.