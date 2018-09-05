Wed September 05, 2018
AFP
September 5, 2018

Four dead in suicide attack on Kabul sports club: officials

KABUL: A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a sports club in Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least four people and wounding 18, officials said, in the latest attack in the Afghan capital.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said happened in a heavily Shiite neighbourhood of Kabul.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai confirmed the explosion and said the wounded were "being evacuated" from the club.

"Based on initial information (the blast) was caused by a suicide bomber," Stanikzai said.

Social media users who purportedly witnessed the attack said the bomber killed the guards at the club before blowing himself up inside.

He "detonated inside where a large number of athletes had gathered. There are a lot of dead and wounded", Mohammad Hanif said on Facebook.

