Wed September 05, 2018
Pompeo discusses diplomatic, military ties with PM Khan, FM Qureshi

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 5, 2018

US State Dept spokeswoman shares pictures with Pakistani counterparts

ISLAMABAD: US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert has shared her pictures with officials of Pakistan's Foreign Office. 

The spokesperson is accompanied by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who is on a daylong official visit to Pakistan. 

Nauert took to Twitter  on Wednesday to mention about her joyous experience after meeting the Pakistani officials.

She also shared a picture with her Pakistani counterpart Dr.Muhammad Faisal where she paid gratitude to the MOFA spokesperson for hosting her.

US-Pak relations came under discussions radiating a beam of hope for coming days.

The visiting American delegation first  discussed bilateral ties with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi before meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

