US State Dept spokeswoman shares pictures with Pakistani counterparts

ISLAMABAD: US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert has shared her pictures with officials of Pakistan's Foreign Office.
The spokesperson is accompanied by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who is on a daylong official visit to Pakistan.
Nauert took to Twitter on Wednesday to mention about her joyous experience after meeting the Pakistani officials.
She also shared a picture with her Pakistani counterpart Dr.Muhammad Faisal where she paid gratitude to the MOFA spokesperson for hosting her.
US-Pak relations came under discussions radiating a beam of hope for coming days.
The visiting American delegation first discussed bilateral ties with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi before meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan.
