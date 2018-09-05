US State Dept spokeswoman shares pictures with Pakistani counterparts

ISLAMABAD: US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert has shared her pictures with officials of Pakistan's Foreign Office.

The spokesperson is accompanied by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who is on a daylong official visit to Pakistan.

Nauert took to Twitter on Wednesday to mention about her joyous experience after meeting the Pakistani officials.

She also shared a picture with her Pakistani counterpart Dr.Muhammad Faisal where she paid gratitude to the MOFA spokesperson for hosting her.



US-Pak relations came under discussions radiating a beam of hope for coming days.



The visiting American delegation first discussed bilateral ties with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi before meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan.