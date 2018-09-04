Babar Awan resigns as PM’s Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs

Islamabad: Babar Awan has tendered resignation as Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed corruption reference against him.



Babar Awan shared this new on twitter, saying “Just reached PM House to tender my resignation from Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Rule of Law begins with me.”

Babar Awan thanked PTI workers for standing by him always. “I will never let you down,” he said.

In his hand writer resignation, Babar Awan says, “I am resigning as advisor to PM so as to prove baseless allegations of NAB wrong.”

The NAB on Tuesday filed corruption reference against Babar Awan and others for delay in Nandipur project.

