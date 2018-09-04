Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Sanctions and signals

Sanctions and signals
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Electricity price increased by Rs2 per unit

Electricity price increased by Rs2 per unit
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

World

AFP
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

NEW YORK: Top designers, A-list stars and thousands of fashionistas will converge on New York this week for the annual week-long preview of Spring fashion, which officially kicks off on Thursday following a Wednesday evening show of creations by luxury brand maven Tom Ford.

With well over 100 runway shows and presentations plus countless parties at venues around the city - including from top names such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs and Ralph Lauren, which is marking its 50th anniversary on Friday with a Central Park gala - buyers, media and fashion cognoscenti will be hard-pressed to fit in smaller, lesser-known houses.

New York Fashion Week: The Shows returns to its full-week length after last year´s curtailed six-day schedule ahead of London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks brought an even-more frenetic pace.

The social media revolution has brought an immediacy and lighter touch to fashion, experts say, with many designers harking back this season to the free-wheeling 1980s for inspiration.

The "80s are a big trend," said Julee Wilson, Essence magazine´s fashion and beauty director.

"Not only in the fall, but I think it will continue into the spring."

Fashion Bible Vogue concurred, calling the 80s and 90s "the most-referenced decades in fashion at the moment."

"We´re getting nostalgic," Wilson said, "kind of crazy with the fashion" and "going back to having a lot of fun," she reflected, citing concepts like pairing socks with heels, sandals or sneakers.

An 80s staple she sees coming back is the power suit -- not

"boring power suits . . . but bold, in-your-face," Wilson said.

"You´re going to stand out and make statement."

In keeping with the decade´s flash, metallics will feature heavily for spring.

But Fashion Week will have both poignant and pointed notes as well, notably the first show by top handbag brand Kate Spade since its founder and namesake committed suicide in June.

Similarly, Marchesa´s Georgina Chapman, the estranged wife of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein who is facing criminal rape and sexual assault charges, is returning after canceling her February presentation.

But the show is "by appointment only."

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman

Pop superstar Rihanna will help close the week on a decidedly lighter note with a glitzy party featuring her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, much of it available online immediately after the show, unlike in the old days when shoppers would have to wait for the latest looks to hit store racks.

Absent this season are Altuzarra, Vera Wang, Proenza Schouler, Tommy Hilfiger, Rodarte, John Varvatos, Nick Graham, Nautica, General Idea, Marchesa, Thom Browne, Nicholas K, Public School, Orley, Gypsy Sport, and several others. 

There are some interesting newcomers which include Juicy Couture, JXY n’ Cuso, Amehl, Bevza, Moon Choi, and others.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Israeli president lectures Philippine leader on Hitler

Israeli president lectures Philippine leader on Hitler
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Myanmar defends Suu Kyi´s silence over jailed reporters

Myanmar defends Suu Kyi´s silence over jailed reporters
Europe’s news agencies blast Google, Facebook for ‘plundering’ content

Europe’s news agencies blast Google, Facebook for ‘plundering’ content
Load More load more

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
Osman Khalid Butt criticises PEMRA for terming content in dramas 'indecent'

Osman Khalid Butt criticises PEMRA for terming content in dramas 'indecent'

Photos & Videos

Aditya Pancholi acquitted in 2015 assault case

Aditya Pancholi acquitted in 2015 assault case
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

Anushka Sharma blushes when asked about Virat Kohli at ‘Sui Dhaaga’ promotions

Anushka Sharma blushes when asked about Virat Kohli at ‘Sui Dhaaga’ promotions