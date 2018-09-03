Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses security matters

COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses security matters
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Presidential election on Tuesday, preparations completed

Presidential election on Tuesday, preparations completed
KP CM for prompt action to check dengue outbreak

KP CM for prompt action to check dengue outbreak
Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian

Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian
Pakistan girds for 'exchanges' with Pompeo as U.S. halts military funding

Pakistan girds for 'exchanges' with Pompeo as U.S. halts military funding

Health

APP
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KP CM for prompt action to check dengue outbreak

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has directed Chief Secretary to take prompt steps to overcome the possible dengue outbreak in the province, including FATA.

The order came in response to a case of dengue fever reported in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Presiding over a meeting about the fever outbreak and preventive measures, he directed the chief secretary to deploy Entomologists, experts and other required staff to control the spread of disease in the province and avert any causality.

The meeting attended by officials of the health department discussed the increasing number of dengue patients in the province and steps being taken so far to control the growth of deadly virus.

The chief minister was briefed about the dengue affected and sensitive areas.

Chief Minister Khan directed authorities to continue dengue control efforts including fumigation in vulnerable areas besides creating awareness among masses.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Health

One more case of Congo virus surfaces in Karachi

One more case of Congo virus surfaces in Karachi

Excellence centers for maternal child health being established in Sindh

Excellence centers for maternal child health being established in Sindh
In US, HPV-related cancers on rise

In US, HPV-related cancers on rise
Imran Khan: The human-centric Prime Minister

Imran Khan: The human-centric Prime Minister
Load More load more

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!

PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!
UAE announces first astronauts to go to space

UAE announces first astronauts to go to space
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’

Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’