KP CM for prompt action to check dengue outbreak

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has directed Chief Secretary to take prompt steps to overcome the possible dengue outbreak in the province, including FATA.

The order came in response to a case of dengue fever reported in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Presiding over a meeting about the fever outbreak and preventive measures, he directed the chief secretary to deploy Entomologists, experts and other required staff to control the spread of disease in the province and avert any causality.

The meeting attended by officials of the health department discussed the increasing number of dengue patients in the province and steps being taken so far to control the growth of deadly virus.

The chief minister was briefed about the dengue affected and sensitive areas.

Chief Minister Khan directed authorities to continue dengue control efforts including fumigation in vulnerable areas besides creating awareness among masses.