Mon September 03, 2018
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Off to a bumpy start

Public projects

The exiled

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Sania Mirza awarded with 'Heroes Behind Heroes' honour for achievements in tennis

Indian tennis stalwart Sania Mirza has been honoured with a ‘Heroes Behind The Heroes’ award by Sony Yay for the services she has rendered towards the sports fraternity.

Taking to social media to share the ecstatic news with her followers, Sania posted that she ‘dreams of giving back to the country through tennis’:

“So honored and humbled to win this award .. giving back through tennis is something that I could only dream of and I feel so blessed to make a small difference.. so thank you Sony yay! for the recognition .. inspires me to do more ❤️ @sonyyay @think_ink_communications,” her post reads.


Sania Mirza who has won a number of awards and accolades for her achievements in tennis in the past is expecting her first child with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. 

