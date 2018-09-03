Mon September 03, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

ISLAMABAD: The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed on continued cooperation under Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) and to resolve security issues concerning Pakistan Consulate in Jalalabad.

Afghanistan FM Salahuddin Rabbani called Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a statement.

During talks, Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment towards peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Jalalabad Consulate issue

Afghan authorities met Pakistani officials over the issue of security and intervention by provincial governor Hayatullah Hayat in Pakistan Consulate in Jalalabad and said that the issue was a simple misunderstanding and would be resolved soon.

During the meeting, the authorities discussed the possible suggestions for security of the consulate building. While speaking about the issue, spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry said the governor’s intervention was a misunderstanding, which caused concern among staff at the Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad however, soon the problem will be solved.

Earlier, Pakistan had temporarily closed the Jalalabad Consulate on Friday to protest the Nangarhar governor’s intervention. The decision was taken in reaction to provincial governor Hayatullah Hayat’s intervention in activities of the consulate.

“The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul deeply regrets undue intervention of Governor Hayatullah Hayat in the functioning of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Jalalabad is complete violation of the Vienna Convention of the Consular Relations 1963.”

The embassy had said that the Consulate General will remain closed until the security arrangements are completed to the satisfaction of the embassy. The embassy had requested the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to “kindly refrain the governor from interfering in the functioning of the Consulate General and to ensure restoration of security of the consulate office as it existed on August 28, 2018.”

