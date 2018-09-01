Sat September 01, 2018
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
'Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite'

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 1, 2018

CJP raids hospitals to check status of VIP prisoners

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar raided a private Karachi hospital and NICVD where high-profile prisoners were being treated.

Former Pakistan Peoples’ Party minister Sharjeel Memon, who is facing charges of embezzlement of billions of rupees in the information ministry during PPP’s last stint is under treatment at the Ziauddin Hospital in Clifton.

According to sources,  prohibited items including three alcohol bottles were found from the hospital room of the PPP lawmaker.

Later, the CJP also visited the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) where Omni Group chief Anwar Majeed was admitted. Majeed, a close-aide of former president Asif Zardari, is accused of money laundering.

The Supreme Court on Friday had rejected the bail plea of PPP leader in a corruption reference on medical grounds. A three-member bench of SC headed by Justice Mushir Alam conducted hearing here at the apex court’s Karachi Registry.

