CJP raids hospitals to check status of VIP prisoners

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar raided a private Karachi hospital and NICVD where high-profile prisoners were being treated.

Former Pakistan Peoples’ Party minister Sharjeel Memon, who is facing charges of embezzlement of billions of rupees in the information ministry during PPP’s last stint is under treatment at the Ziauddin Hospital in Clifton.



According to sources, prohibited items including three alcohol bottles were found from the hospital room of the PPP lawmaker.

Later, the CJP also visited the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) where Omni Group chief Anwar Majeed was admitted. Majeed, a close-aide of former president Asif Zardari, is accused of money laundering.



The Supreme Court on Friday had rejected the bail plea of PPP leader in a corruption reference on medical grounds. A three-member bench of SC headed by Justice Mushir Alam conducted hearing here at the apex court’s Karachi Registry.

