Fri August 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 31, 2018

ISPR releases new video to honor Pakistan's martyrs ahead of Defence Day

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, has released a new video ahead of Pakistan’s Defence Day to commemorate the services of those who sacrificed their lives to shield the country.

The blurb was shared on the official Twitter handle of DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor who paid accolades to the martyrs of the country terming them ‘the nation’s pride’, before the country observes the Defence and Martyrs Day on September 6th 2018.

The promo shows combined footage of the country’s all forces putting their lives on the line to protect the nation whereas, in the background a song filled with gusto and patriotism can be heard.

Earlier this week, Major General Ghafoor had revealed amidst a conference that the country’s martyrs will be honored on the Defence and Martyrs Day adding that “Every martyr of our nation should be visible on [September 6].”

