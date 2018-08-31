PIA wards off VIP culture with new 'No Protocol, No Seat Blocking' sign

Pakistan International Airlines has stepped forth in the zest of the current anti-protocol movement to pledge support to the cause by its ‘no protocol’ and ‘no seat blocking’ sign.

The national flag carrier had taken to Twitter to discourage the VIP protocol culture prevalent in the county by posting a picture of a sign reading ‘No Protocol No Sea Blocking’ along with the caption: “All passengers are equally important to us! No protocol and no seat blocking! #PIA”

The step taken by the airline has garnered immense appraisal by social media users all around who are lauding the company for laying egalitarian foundations.



