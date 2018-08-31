Fri August 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 31, 2018

Pak-Iran talks focus on regional peace

Picture: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday held talks with his Iranian counterpart to enhance cooperation and strengthen relations with Iran and all the neighouring countries to achieve regional peace and stability.

Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in Islamabad a day earlier on a two-day visit, met with the foreign minister.

The Iranian minister is the first top foreign diplomat to visit Pakistan after the new government came into power earlier this month.

Zarif conveyed best wishes of the Iranian leadership for success of new government under Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a statement.

He is also scheduled to meet with PM Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islambad.

Soon after his arrival, Zarif had a meeting with the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. According to a statement issued from the speaker's office, Qaiser told the Iranian foreign minister that the two countries had decades-old close relations, which should be strengthened further.

During meeting, the Speaker hoped that the two sides will continue to expand economic interaction for promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, energy and connectivity.

