Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
Petrol, diesel prices likely to go down from September 01: sources

Petrol, diesel prices likely to go down from September 01: sources
The right model

The right model
Simplicity with a twist

Simplicity with a twist
PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter

PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
SSP Maria made DPO Pakpattan after Gondal’s transfer

SSP Maria made DPO Pakpattan after Gondal’s transfer
UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon

UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon
PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SSP Maria made DPO Pakpattan after Gondal’s transfer

ISLAMABAD: Woman Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maria Mahmood has been posted as District Police Officer Pakpattan after Rizwan Umar Gondal was reportedly transferred following brawl with Khawar Maneka, the former husband of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Maneka.

Maria has been directed to take charge with immediate effect.

SSP Maria Mahmood was appointed DPO Pakpattan by Punjab Police Chief Dr Kaleem Imam on Thursday. A notification has been issued in this regard.

Maria was serving as SSP Rawalpindi Investigation.

The Pakpattan DPO [District Police Officer] was reportedly transferred after he intercepted Khawar Maneka for speeding and he was ordered to immediately report to the Central Police Office, Lahore.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of the transfer of DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by CJP will hear the suo motu case on Friday, August 31.

The SC has summoned Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal, Inspector General Punjab Police Kaleem Imam, and the Regional Police Officer in personal capacity.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Excellence centers for maternal child health being established in Sindh

Excellence centers for maternal child health being established in Sindh
Govt wants early announcement of NFC award, Senate told

Govt wants early announcement of NFC award, Senate told
PTI govt to support missing persons issue with full force, Shireen Mazari

PTI govt to support missing persons issue with full force, Shireen Mazari
Film star Nargis hits back at PTI's Fayyaz Chohan over misogynistic remarks

Film star Nargis hits back at PTI's Fayyaz Chohan over misogynistic remarks
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ed Sheeran will play himself in Danny Boyle’s next film

Ed Sheeran will play himself in Danny Boyle’s next film

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response