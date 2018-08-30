SSP Maria made DPO Pakpattan after Gondal’s transfer

ISLAMABAD: Woman Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maria Mahmood has been posted as District Police Officer Pakpattan after Rizwan Umar Gondal was reportedly transferred following brawl with Khawar Maneka, the former husband of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Maneka.



Maria has been directed to take charge with immediate effect.

SSP Maria Mahmood was appointed DPO Pakpattan by Punjab Police Chief Dr Kaleem Imam on Thursday. A notification has been issued in this regard.

Maria was serving as SSP Rawalpindi Investigation.

The Pakpattan DPO [District Police Officer] was reportedly transferred after he intercepted Khawar Maneka for speeding and he was ordered to immediately report to the Central Police Office, Lahore.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of the transfer of DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by CJP will hear the suo motu case on Friday, August 31.

The SC has summoned Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal, Inspector General Punjab Police Kaleem Imam, and the Regional Police Officer in personal capacity.