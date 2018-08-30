Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
Petrol, diesel prices likely to go down from September 01: sources

Petrol, diesel prices likely to go down from September 01: sources
The right model

The right model
Simplicity with a twist

Simplicity with a twist
PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter

PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
CJP Nisar takes suo moto notice of Maneka-DPO Pakpattan issue

CJP Nisar takes suo moto notice of Maneka-DPO Pakpattan issue
UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon

UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon
PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

World

AFP
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

The Hague: A man briefly appeared in a Dutch court Thursday on suspicion of wanting to assassinate far-right politician Geert Wilders after he said he planned to stage a Prophet Mohammed cartoon competition.

The 26-year-old man "is being suspected of committing a terrorist act, planning to commit murder and incitement," Dutch prosecutors said in a statement.

Police on Tuesday arrested the man at one of The Hague´s main railway stations after he posted a film on Youtube saying he planned an attack on Wilders or the Dutch parliament.

The man, believed to be from Pakistan, also called on other Muslims for support.

"Authorities are taking the threat very seriously," the Dutch public prosecution service said in the statement.

"The investigation is ongoing" and the man is in custody "with maximum restrictions" meaning that he is only allowed to consult his lawyer.

Prosecutors did not release the suspect´s name, saying at this stage they were reluctant to release further information.

He will remain in custody for another two weeks before a next appearance.

Plans by Wilders, an avowed anti-Islamist, to hold a cartoon competition at his PVV party´s offices in parliament have stirred anger among Muslims, particularly in Pakistan.

The Netherlands on Wednesday updated its travel advice to Pakistan urging its citizens "to avoid demonstrations in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi". "Stay alert and keep a low profile," the travel advice added.

A planned trade mission organised by the Dutch government and private companies in early November has also been postponed "until a later date", the government-run Netherlands Enterprise Agency said in a separate statement.

Wilders in June announced plans to stage a cartoon competition in parliament later this year. He claims he has received 200 entries so far.

The Dutch competition´s winner is set to receive a cash prize, Wilders said adding that the competition is not to "provoke or insult".

"We are organising the competition because the freedom of speech is the most important freedom we have," he said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte however has distanced his government from the cartoon competition, saying it was not a government initiative.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Iran still abiding by nuclear deal terms: IAEA

Iran still abiding by nuclear deal terms: IAEA
Pakistan partakes in Chengdu International Auto Show 2018

Pakistan partakes in Chengdu International Auto Show 2018
Indian troops arrest son of Kashmiri leader Syed Salahuddin in IoK

Indian troops arrest son of Kashmiri leader Syed Salahuddin in IoK
Archbishop who called on Pope to resign says corruption reaches the top

Archbishop who called on Pope to resign says corruption reaches the top
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ed Sheeran will play himself in Danny Boyle’s next film

Ed Sheeran will play himself in Danny Boyle’s next film

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response