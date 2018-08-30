SBCA orders sealing of Imtiaz Store Gulshan branch

KARACHI: Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has ordered the sealing of a leading superstore in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, Geo reported.

According to a notification issued by the authority, Imtiaz Super Market located on Rashid Minhas Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, will be sealed for "construction against approved building plan."

The SBCA has warned of an action if anyone trespassing the premises or tempering the seal.

Following orders from the SBCA, concerned authorities have sought assistance from local police to go ahead with sealing off the store which is very popular among the area’s residents.