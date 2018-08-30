Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced his engagement with girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in January on Instagram.



However, at a time when fans are wondering when the ‘Shape of You’ star is saying his vows, it seems like the artist already has.

Ed Sheeran was seen dodging questions related to his plans of marriage during a recent interview for upcoming documentary ‘Songwriter’. Instead, he pointed towards a silver ring on his left hand.

“Alright! That’s exciting!” the interviewer told Ed. “Congratulations my friend. How did you sneak that one?” “Well, I never really do anything too public anyway,” Sheeran responded. After being congratulated again, Sheeran thanked the interviewer.

During another interview, the singer discussed the idea of a perfect wedding.

“I don’t like large groups of people at the best of times so… I never wanted a wedding that has lots of people.”

The 27-year-old superstar also stated how a “good vibe” comes from low-key ceremonies. He also shared that he would like an “unknown” singer perform at his wedding.

Whether the singer has actually tied the knot or not, only time will tell.