Wed August 29, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 29, 2018

Rachel Hundley, a California woman, slut-shamed while running for office

Rachel Hundley is lawyer and former food truck owner from California, United States of America.

She was elected to the city council in Sonoma at the age of 31 years, and two years later she became mayor.

She became victim of a sexualized campaign when Hundley ran for the reelection this year.

According to local media, on August 13, she received an email with a link to a Website called "Rachel Hundley Exposed" that posted photos of her clad in underwear.

She also received a threat that more revelations would follow if she doesn't drop out of the race.

Instead of backing down, she has released a vieo calling out her harassers.

“For too long, it has been seen as okay to control women by dictating what is acceptable for us to wear, say, and do,” she said. 

“I am here today to tell my faceless bullies that I cannot be shamed into quitting, because I am not ashamed,” she said in the video.

Since then she is being supported by woman rights activists and a campaign volunteers.

