Tue August 28, 2018
Indian delegation arrives in Lahore to hold talks on water disputes
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Govt to take steps for award of National Finance Commission: Asad Umer
PPP leaders back Aitzaz Ahsan's candidacy for presidential election
Pakistan maintain winning streak in Asian Games hockey

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan writes letter to OIC chief on blasphemy row

Shireen Mazari calls out Human Rights Watch over 'selective' oversight

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

International runners arrive in Pakistan to participate in Karakoram marathon

ISLAMABAD: Around 35 international runners from 24 countries have arrived in Pakistan to participate in Karakoram marathon challenge.

On their arrival at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Naltar, Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan, Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command welcomed the participants, said a press release issuedhere on Tuesday.

The unique high-altitude marathon challenge will take place at an altitude of 11,300 feetabove the sea-level at the Naltar Valley, Gilgit.

The event is organized by PAF in collaboration with international marathon travel company, Z. Adventures and Serena Hotels.

It is a landmark event as international runners fromvarious countries including 70 armed forces staff along with 30 Pakistanirunners will be racing in full marathon (42.2km) as well as half-marathoncategory of 21.1km.

It is worth mentioning that the youngest competitor is 10years old, while the oldest is 80 years.

Top international runners from various regions like Ziyad Rahim from Pakistan, Dr.

Jurgen Kuhlmeyfrom Germany, Janos and Edit Kiss from Hungary, John Lum Young from Trinidad,Giuseppe Raguso from Italy, JC Santa Teresa from USA, Rene Olsen from Denmark,Dan Micola from Czech Republic, Zara Rahim and Mekaal Rahim from (Canada/Pakistan), Philippe Waroux from France and David Darton and Colin Lea from UK will alsoshowcase their talents in the races that would provide an excellent opportunityto Pakistani athletes to learn from their competitors and improve their standingin the world.

Apart from it, runners from Australia, Belgium, Egypt, Tunisia,Faroe Islands, Poland, Qatar, UAE, Argentina, Ireland, Taiwan, China, Scotland andNetherlands will also feature in event.

