Railways officer reluctant to work under Sheikh Rasheed sacked

RAWALPINDI: A senior Railways official who expressed his reluctance to work under Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, has been removed from the post.



Mohammad Hanif Gul, a grade-20 officer, was serving as Chief Commercial Manager in Railways. He has been sacked and Agha Wasim has been posted as Chief Commercial Officer.

Hanif Gul had reportedly requested for a two-year leave with full pay, saying he cannot work under the new minister.

In his application letter, which has been circulated on social media Hanif Gul said he finds it impossible to work with Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, calling him “non-professional and ill-mannered.”

“With due respect it is submitted that the attitude of the new Minister is extremely nonprofessional and ill-mannered. As an Honorable member of the Civil Services of Pakistan, it is not possible for me to work under him,” the letter reads.

Sources said Hanif Gul’s leave was yet to be approved.