US cancels more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians

WASHINGTON: The administration of US President Donald Trump said Friday that it had canceled more than $200 million in aid initially earmarked for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, redirecting it to other "high-priority projects elsewhere."

A senior State Department official said the decision, made "at the direction of the president," came after a review of aid programs to the Palestinian territories.

The move "takes into account the challenges the international community faces in providing assistance in Gaza, where Hamas control endangers the lives of Gaza´s citizens and degrades an already dire humanitarian and economic situation," the official said.