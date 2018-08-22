Ali Zafar's 'Teefa in Trouble' crosses 30 crore mark

ISLAMABAD: Singer and actor Ali Zafar said that his movie ‘Teefa in Trouble’ had crossed 300 million mark only from 69 theaters in Pakistan.

The ‘Rock Star’ singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news with his followers and fans.

“It gives me and my team a great sense of joy to share with you that today we have received the best Eid gift ever in the shape of love from you all as we cross the 30 crore mark only from 69 theatres in Pakistan on Eid day and still going strong,” he tweeted.

“As I reach London, I am conveyed by our international distributors that I can catch the film with the audiences here as it successfully continues its run even in the 5th week. I am wondering which theatre to surprise you all in?” he questioned in a jubilant tone.

Teefa in Trouble starring Ali Zafar, Maya Ali and veteran actor Javed Sheikh was released across Pakistan on July 20.