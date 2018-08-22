Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Karachi factory, Lahore’s Auqaf Dept. building catch fire

Karachi factory, Lahore’s Auqaf Dept. building catch fire
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ali Zafar's 'Teefa in Trouble' crosses 30 crore mark

ISLAMABAD: Singer and actor Ali Zafar said that his movie ‘Teefa in Trouble’ had crossed 300 million mark only from 69 theaters in Pakistan.

The ‘Rock Star’ singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news with his followers and fans.

“It gives me and my team a great sense of joy to share with you that today we have received the best Eid gift ever in the shape of love from you all as we cross the 30 crore mark only from 69 theatres in Pakistan on Eid day and still going strong,” he tweeted.

“As I reach London, I am conveyed by our international distributors that I can catch the film with the audiences here as it successfully continues its run even in the 5th week. I am wondering which theatre to surprise you all in?” he questioned in a jubilant tone.

Teefa in Trouble starring Ali Zafar, Maya Ali and veteran actor Javed Sheikh was released across Pakistan on July 20. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
Thousands show up in Mumbai to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan

Thousands show up in Mumbai to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan
Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
Lata Mangeshkar's vintage selfie creates buzz online

Lata Mangeshkar's vintage selfie creates buzz online
Load More load more

Spotlight

Facebook, Twitter takedowns show quandary in curbing manipulation

Facebook, Twitter takedowns show quandary in curbing manipulation
Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight